The story of surfing legend Mick Fanning

Mick Fanning's The Goal from Red Bull on Vimeo.

3x world champion Mick Fanning surfed his last heat on surfing's world tour last week. As a tribute to the surfing legend, Red Bull has released an exclusive animation, documenting Mick Fanning's incredible life. Told through the voice of Mick Fanning, the animation follows the surfing legend's journey to the top and reveals what's in store for his next chapter. Mick Fanning, winner of 3 world titles and a staggering 22 championship tour events, surfed through round after round of nail-biting competition at the Rip Curl Pro to make the final of his last-ever contest as a member of surfing's Championship Tour last week. Mick hoisted his maiden Dream Tour trophy at Bells Beach back in 2001 when, as an 18-year-old wildcard, he defeated Danny Wills to ring his first Bells trophy. Seventeen years on he came oh-so-close to ringing the Bell for a record-breaking fifth time, but was pipped at the final post by rampaging Brazilian superstar Italo Ferreira. As for what's next for Mick, it's no surprise to anyone that he is going to continue surfing. As we speak he's already thinking about packing his bags for his inaugural strike mission as a free surfer. But the main goal for Mick is one that he has been working on for a while, and that is to be a better person, a reliable a friend, a loving and brother, and raise awareness of the challenges facing our environment.

