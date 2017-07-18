Surf

The Dock: Surfing from a 100ft plastic raft

The Dock: Surfing from a 100ft plastic raft

Thanks to Stab, paddling into a wave could be a thing of the past. The Dock is a 100-foot half-tonne plastic raft that Ozzie Wright, Noashow more Deane, Yago Dora, Mitch Coleborn, Balaram Stack and Imaikalani Devault took to Bali. Here's how it went down. show less

