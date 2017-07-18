The Dock: Surfing from a 100ft plastic raft

Thanks to Stab, paddling into a wave could be a thing of the past. The Dock is a 100-foot half-tonne plastic raft that Ozzie Wright, Noashow more Deane, Yago Dora, Mitch Coleborn, Balaram Stack and Imaikalani Devault took to Bali. Here's how it went down.
show less
At extreme.com we along with most other modern websites use small files called 'cookies' to create the most secure, effective and functional website possible for our users. By continuing to use this website after seeing this message, you consent to our use of cookies on this device unless you have disabled them. For full details please read our Cookie Policy which can be found here.