The weirdest surf contest in the world

The Weird: Nixon Makes it Weird on the North Shore from NIXON Europe on Vimeo.

The Weird is a unique surf contest hosted by Nixon on Hawaii's North Shore. A mix of pro and am surfers are randomly given one of seven weirdly shaped boards and try to out-shred eachother in a peer-judged contest. Hawaii local John Pyzel is the man behind the madness of the uniquely designed boards, which come in a variety of different shapes and sizes and include everything from twin fins to asymmetrical boards.

