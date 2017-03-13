The weirdest surf contest in the world

The Weird is a unique surf contest hosted by Nixon on Hawaii’s North Shore. A mix of pro and am surfers are randomly given one ofshow more seven weirdly shaped boards and try to out-shred eachother in a peer-judged contest. Hawaii local John Pyzel is the man behind the madness of the uniquely designed boards, which come in a variety of different shapes and sizes and include everything from twin fins to asymmetrical boards. Here's how it all went down!
