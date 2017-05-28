Skateboard

Northbound: Skateboarding on Frozen Sand 4K

NORTHBOUND | Skateboarding on Frozen Sand 4K from Turbin Film on Vimeo.

Expand >
Skateboard
Report abuse

Report any abuse here. Please select the reason of the abuse.

Northbound: Skateboarding on Frozen Sand 4K

Ice, driftwood, foamy waves and … skateboards? Four skaters head north to the cold Norwegian coast, applying their urban skills to a wild canvas ofshow more beach flotsam, frozen sand and pastel skies. The result is a beautiful mashup — biting winds and short days, ollies and a frozen miniramp. show less

Comments

Related Content

Northbound: Skateboarding on Frozen Sand 4K
Skateboard

Northbound: Skateboarding on Frozen Sand 4K

Los Angeles zwiedzane na longboardzie
Skateboard

Los Angeles zwiedzane na longboardzie

Nate Greenwood shreds unique street spots
Skateboard

Nate Greenwood shreds unique street spots

Fingers Of Steel: Chris Heck
Skateboard

Fingers Of Steel: Chris Heck

Stunning longboarding in the mountains of Norway
Skateboard

Stunning longboarding in the mountains of Norway

Men's Street Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
52:25
Skateboard

Men's Street Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

482 Views

Men's Super Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
28:38
Skateboard

Men's Super Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

409 Views

Ladies Super Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
18:26
Skateboard

Ladies Super Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

128 Views

Men's Bowl Finals - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
43:29
Skateboard

Men's Bowl Finals - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

REPLAY: Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
Skateboard

REPLAY: Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

Show more related videos

TV GuideFull Schedule

Now on TV
IMMAF European Open
  • 22 20 - 23 15IMMAF European Open