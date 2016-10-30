Skateboard

Stunning longboarding in the mountains of Norway

Ishtar X Tussilago from Maceo Frost on Vimeo.

Expand >
Skateboard
Report abuse

Report any abuse here. Please select the reason of the abuse.

Stunning longboarding in the mountains of Norway

Ishtar X Tussilago is a short film by Maceo Frost starring downhill longboard rider Ishtar Backlund in the epic mountains of Norway. Combined with ashow more magical soundtrack from Swedish rock band Tussilago, the film is a glimpse into the profound feeling of believing in yourself and living one’s greatest dreams. show less

Comments

Related Content

Stunning longboarding in the mountains of Norway
Skateboard

Stunning longboarding in the mountains of Norway

Men's Street Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
52:25
Skateboard

Men's Street Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

318 Views

Men's Super Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
28:38
Skateboard

Men's Super Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

317 Views

Ladies Super Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
18:26
Skateboard

Ladies Super Final - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

Men's Bowl Finals - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
43:29
Skateboard

Men's Bowl Finals - Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

REPLAY: Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
Skateboard

REPLAY: Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

Tony Hawk lands 900 at 48 years old!
INSANE!

Tony Hawk lands 900 at 48 years old!

LIVE Highlights: Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016
10:00
Skateboard

LIVE Highlights: Mystic Sk8 Cup 2016

11.482 Views

Nitro Circus World Games is coming
BMX

Nitro Circus World Games is coming

Nitro Circus LIVE returns to the UK
0:30
BMX

Nitro Circus LIVE returns to the UK

189 Views

Show more related videos

TV GuideFull Schedule

Now on TV
Drag Racing: NHRA Sportsman Series
  • 16 00 - 16 55Drag Racing: NHRA Sportsman Series
  • 16 55 - 17 50Drag Racing: NHRA Sportsman Series
  • 17 50 - 18 45Monster Jam
  • 18 45 - 19 40X Games - Aspen