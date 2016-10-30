Stunning longboarding in the mountains of Norway

Ishtar X Tussilago is a short film by Maceo Frost starring downhill longboard rider Ishtar Backlund in the epic mountains of Norway. Combined with ashow more magical soundtrack from Swedish rock band Tussilago, the film is a glimpse into the profound feeling of believing in yourself and living one’s greatest dreams.
