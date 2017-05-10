Matty Miles in 100 seconds of pure trail destruction
Another epic edition of Red Bull's Raw 100, a series in which videos must be 100 seconds in length and contain no slow motion footage and no music. Filmmaker Rupert Walker's clip with Matty Miles is another winner.

