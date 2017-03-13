Is this the world's longest downhill track?

The Intense Super Downhill in Santiago, Chile certainly lives up to its name. The track is 14.5km long with 2,336 metres of descent. Consider theshow more fact that the track record is over 20 minutes, and you can understand why organisers are claiming it to be the longest downhill race in the world.
Check out the brutal track in this full POV.
