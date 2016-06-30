by Andy
pro
Thursday Jun 30, 2016
Swatch Prime Line - Munich Mash 2016
SWATCH PRIME LINE is a mountain bike slopestyle competition which gives the best of the best in this action-packed sport the chance to showcase theirshow more skills on a sick course. As in the last two years, this year will see the top athletes competing on the FMB World Tour 2016 face off on a huge dirt course designed to push the riders harder than ever before in the quest for the smoothest line, the highest air and the most spectacular trick. The track starts at the edge of the Olympic Stadium and will wind its way down past the fans towards the finish area on the shores of the Olympic Lake. show less