Slopestyle MTB Madness at Les Gets

When you've got the world's best slopestyle MTB riders in town, a little rain isn't going to stop the fun. Due to howling rain the course wasn't safe to ride in full, but the athletes still put on a spectacular "Best Trick" battle on the track's biggest jump. Sit back, click play and enjoy the highlights from the best trick jam!
