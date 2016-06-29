Tony Hawk lands 900 at 48 years old!

Tony Hawk lands 900 at 48 years old!

17 years to the day after making the first 900, Tony Hawk pushes himself to the breaking point and battles through this personal goal. Tonyshow more says this might be his last 900 ever. His determination and drive are just as admirable as making the trick. Congratulations.  show less

