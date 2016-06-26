|
World Record 61 Wingsuiters Fly Together
Expand >
After weeks of practice on the ground, Matthew Barrientos and 60 of his closest anti-gravity-companions took to the skies to break the record for theshow more largest predetermined formation wingsuit flight. Jumping out of four different planes over Perris, California, watch as the record-breaking formation of 61 people comes together at sunset! show less
NewsAll News
- 26
octRed Bull Rampage 2016 was gnarlier than ever!
Double backflips and double drops - Red Bull Rampage always makes for insane...
Comments
Related Content
TV GuideFull Schedule
Now on TV
- 16 00 - 16 55Drag Racing: NHRA Sportsman Series
- 16 55 - 17 50Drag Racing: NHRA Sportsman Series
- 17 50 - 18 45Monster Jam
- 18 45 - 19 40X Games - Aspen