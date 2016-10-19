Fuel Your Passion with Pascale Fuss

Fuel your passion! from Gregor John on Vimeo.

Expand >
Kitesurf
Pascale is a young talented rider from Switzerland. Her first jumps she did in Zanzibar in autumn 2015. Now she rocks the water with ashow more combination of high jumps and unhooked stuff. For sure still a lot to learn but the motivation and the fun in this sport brings her to a new level after every trip. Big thanks to F-One kiteboarding for the support. Rider: Pascale Fuss Spot: Egypt Hamata (Kite Village) Film: gregorjohn.com Sound: Premiumbeat, Glory Day_Reactor Productions show less

